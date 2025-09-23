Taurus: A short temper today may spark arguments and confrontations. On the positive side, you will finally recover long-pending arrears and dues. Your charm and personality will help you win new friends. Some disturbances from your spouse’s family members might upset your day. At work, circumstances will largely be in your favor. In your free time, you will enjoy walking under the open sky and breathing fresh air. A calm state of mind will benefit you throughout the day, though your spouse’s harsh words could leave you feeling low. Remedy: Take good care of a black dog to bring positivity into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.