Taurus: Your health will remain perfect despite a busy day. If you are involved in a court case related to financial matters, the verdict is likely to be in your favour, bringing monetary benefits. A significant development on the personal front will bring joy to you and your family. Learn from past setbacks, as proposing today may not yield the desired outcome. Those appearing for competitive exams should stay calm and not let fear take over—your efforts will surely lead to success. Avoid making harsh comments if drawn into an argument. Your spouse may express some dissatisfaction about your relationship today, so be patient and understanding. Remedy: Wear silver bangles or a silver khada to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 4:20 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.