Taurus: Let go of the negativity holding you back and hindering your progress. Investing in antiques and jewellery could bring financial gains and prosperity. Your grandchildren will bring you immense joy. A marriage proposal may turn your love life into a lifelong commitment. You will have both the energy and skills to boost your earnings today. Nostalgia may draw you towards childhood activities you once loved. The evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable ones. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes for positivity and good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.