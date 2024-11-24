Taurus: Sharing happiness with others will improve your health and well-being. Opting for conservative investments can bring good financial returns. Spending quality time with your children will be deeply rewarding and a source of boundless joy. Despite work pressure, your partner will bring you great romantic comfort. Your efforts at work will be acknowledged today. Travelling will not only bring joy but also provide valuable learning experiences. Enjoy the brighter and more fulfilling side of your marriage today. Remedy: To ensure a harmonious love life, donate leather shoes to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.