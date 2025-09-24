Taurus: Today, the needs of others may come in the way of your desire for self-care. Don’t suppress your feelings—take time to do what relaxes and rejuvenates you. Financially, you are likely to earn money independently, without relying on anyone’s help. On the family front, children might cause some disappointment due to a lack of focus on studies. In matters of love, remember to keep the bond fresh and valued like something truly precious. At work, your boss’s cheerful mood will create a lively and positive atmosphere. During your free time, you may finally manage to complete tasks you had long been planning but couldn’t carry out earlier. Meanwhile, your partner might do something special unintentionally, leaving you with a beautiful and unforgettable memory. Remedy: Read Parvati Mangal Stotra to enjoy a blissful family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.