Taurus: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today, especially if it is accompanied by general weakness. Don't ignore these symptoms—rest is crucial for recovery. Those who have borrowed money might face pressure to repay, which could strain their finances. Spending the evening at a movie theatre or having dinner with your spouse could lift your spirits and put you in a wonderful mood. A simple gesture like placing flowers on the window can express your love. Avoid forcing others to do things you wouldn’t do yourself, as it might create unnecessary tension. Remember, running away from a problem will only make it worse. On a positive note, today has the potential to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Hanumanji for positive energy and blessings.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.