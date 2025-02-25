Taurus: Take time to rest today, as you’ve been under a lot of mental pressure lately. Engaging in recreation and entertainment will help you relax. If you want to maintain a stable standard of living, pay close attention to your finances. Some may consider buying jewellery or a home appliance. In matters of love, trust your instincts and be mindful of your choices. Avoid being too open about your plans, as it may jeopardize your project. A gathering or celebration at home might take up much of your time today. On the bright side, you and your spouse will relive your youthful days, enjoying moments of innocent fun and nostalgia. Remedy: For financial stability and fulfilment, bundle seven black grams, seven black pepper seeds, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in an isolated place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.