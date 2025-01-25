Taurus: You may feel a bit drained mentally and physically today. Taking some rest and consuming nutritious food can help restore your energy levels. Married individuals of this zodiac sign might receive financial support or benefits from their in-laws. Some people may irritate you, but it's best to ignore them and focus on your peace of mind. Love may blossom unexpectedly today, bringing excitement to your day. Enjoy a cheerful, laughter-filled day as most things go your way. Those around you might do something thoughtful, reigniting the spark in your relationship with your life partner. It’s shaping up to be a wonderful day, and you may even go out and enjoy a movie with your friends. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.