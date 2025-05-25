Taurus: Any physical changes you make today will likely improve your appearance. You understand the value of money well, and the amount you save today could help you in a tough situation in the future. Spending the evening with friends will bring joy and may even lead to planning a holiday together. You’ll feel emotionally connected with your partner today—it’s a clear sign of being in love. Those working may face some challenges at the workplace. You might make a few unintentional mistakes and face criticism from your seniors. For traders, the day will likely remain average. It’s a great day to attend social or religious events. Your spouse might surprise you with a loving gesture—respond with warmth and affection. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to crows to bring positive growth in your career.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.