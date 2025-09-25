Taurus: A smile can be the best remedy for many of your problems. Today, your focus should be on matters related to land, property, or cultural activities. Enjoy quality time with friends and relatives. Avoid the tendency to fall in love too quickly or too often. Your dedication at work will finally bring results. You may also feel nostalgic and wish to revisit hobbies or activities you cherished in childhood. Differences may arise as your spouse could be influenced by others, but with love and patience, you will be able to restore harmony. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by sharing chocolates with underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.