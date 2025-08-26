Taurus: Today promises sheer joy and happiness as you embrace life to the fullest. Some of you may have to spend money on land or property-related matters. A close relative may seek more of your attention but will also extend care and support. If you’re planning a date, avoid bringing up controversial topics to keep things smooth. Those considering job opportunities abroad may find today especially favourable. In your leisure time, playing a game can refresh you, but stay alert as there is a chance of minor accidents. Married life will feel lighter today, offering relief after a challenging phase. Remedy: Distribute sweetened rice to the needy to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.