Taurus: Meditation and yoga will benefit you both spiritually and physically. While you may feel inclined to travel and spend money, doing so could lead to regret. Your carefree attitude might worry your parents, so it's important to discuss your plans with them before starting any new project. A third party's interference could cause tension between you and your partner. If your partner fails to keep their promises, avoid taking offence—have a calm conversation to resolve the issue. Communicate carefully with family members today, as unnecessary arguments could waste your time and energy. Your spouse might not meet your daily expectations, which could dampen your mood. Remedy: Show kindness to lepers and help them, as it will positively impact your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.