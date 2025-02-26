Taurus: Keep a check on your weight and avoid overeating. When it comes to finances, steer clear of joint ventures and unreliable investment schemes. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of your expenses—overspending might leave you with empty pockets. If you head out with friends in the evening, you might unexpectedly find romance. Work may not bring the best results today, and a close associate could betray your trust, leaving you worried. However, you'll realize the true value of relationships as you spend quality time with your family. Your spouse will express heartfelt words today, making you feel truly valued in their life. Remedy: Prepare flour balls stuffed with jaggery and feed them to cows to enhance professional success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.