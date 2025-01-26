Taurus: Today, you'll feel relaxed and perfectly in the mood to enjoy yourself. Consider exploring new investment opportunities, but commit only after thoroughly evaluating their viability. While friends and family may seek your attention, take this as an opportunity to step back, shut out distractions, and pamper yourself. When spending time with your partner, be authentic in both appearance and behaviour. Success is within reach if you take steady, well-planned steps toward change. However, students may find themselves distracted by thoughts of love, which could lead to wasted time. Your life partner will make the day extra special by giving you their undivided attention. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat" 11 times for growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m to 3:00 pm.