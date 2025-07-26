Taurus: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy today. It reflects the kind of person you are, like a tree that gives shade to others while standing in the heat itself. If someone has been delaying repayment of a loan they owe you, today might bring a pleasant surprise, as they could return your money unexpectedly. Your friends will also be supportive if you need help. A new romantic connection may lift your mood and bring excitement. A short trip for leisure will be enjoyable and refreshing. Your married life will feel especially fulfilling today. Take a moment to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Chatting with friends can be a fun way to pass the time, but spending too long on phone calls may lead to a headache, so be mindful. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree for a positive and pleasant day.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.