Taurus: Some family members may annoy you with their jealous behaviour, but try to stay calm. Losing your temper could make things worse. Remember, some situations just have to be tolerated. Your financial condition is likely to improve. Children will be supportive and may help you with household chores. It’s a perfect day for romance — plan something special in the evening to make it memorable. You’ve worked hard, and now it’s time to enjoy the rewards. However, be prepared for a few tense moments, as disagreements may arise with close associates. On a positive note, you and your spouse are likely to create a beautiful and unforgettable memory today. Remedy: For a healthier life, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.