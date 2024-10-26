Taurus: To lead a fulfilling life, focus on building mental resilience. You may not always appreciate the value of money, but today will teach you an important lesson as financial needs arise, and resources fall short. Engaging in social activities with your family will create a cheerful and relaxing atmosphere for everyone. Your bond with your partner is unbreakable. Attending seminars or exhibitions will offer you valuable insights and help you build useful connections. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today brings the warmth you’ve been seeking. However, it's important to let go of the mindset that you're always right—adopting a more flexible approach will serve you better. Remedy: Use a gold or copper spoon while dining on holidays for an experience that evokes a sense of elegance and luxury.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5.20 pm to 7.20 pm.