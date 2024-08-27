Taurus: Take breaks and try to relax as much as possible during work. Be mindful of your spending today to avoid running into financial difficulties. Set aside some time to address your children's issues. Romance will be thrilling, so reach out to your loved one and make the most of the day. Any changes at work will be for the better. Although you usually enjoy spending your free time on your favourite activities, an unexpected guest may disrupt your plans today. You'll come to appreciate how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, pour oil over the roots of a Peepal tree.

• Lucky Color: Black

• Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM