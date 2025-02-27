Taurus: Tension at home may leave you feeling frustrated, but suppressing your emotions could take a toll on your health. Engage in physical activity to release stress, and if possible, step away from the source of irritation to regain your composure. Those who have yet to receive their salaries might feel anxious about finances and may consider seeking temporary support from a friend. Meanwhile, a letter or message will bring uplifting news that brightens the entire family’s mood. You may have planned a special outing with your partner, but unexpected responsibilities could disrupt your plans, potentially leading to a disagreement. Stay patient and handle the situation with understanding. Be cautious before committing to new projects, as hasty decisions may lead to unnecessary pressure. Although you might want to spend quality time with your family in the evening, an argument with a loved one could affect your mood. Ending the day with a peaceful dinner and a restful sleep will help restore harmony in your married life. Remedy: To improve health, toss a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.