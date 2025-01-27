Taurus: Physical, mental, and moral education are essential for complete development. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Financial relief may come your way today, helping ease many of your troubles. Spending time on social activities with your family will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. The power of love will inspire you and give you a reason to cherish life. You might find yourself successfully managing major land deals or coordinating entertainment projects. Today, you may feel the need to spend time in solitude at a peaceful place, away from relatives. Your spouse will prove to be your true blessing, and you’ll appreciate their presence even more. Remedy: To maintain excellent health, chant the mantra Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.