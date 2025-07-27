Taurus: Spend today enjoying outdoor activities or playing sports—it will boost your mood and energy. There's a good chance you'll receive financial gains by night, especially if someone repays money you had lent earlier. Work pressure might strain your relationship with your spouse, so try to balance your professional and personal life. You may experience love at first sight today. At work, your senior could be impressed by the quality of your efforts. If you're staying away from home for studies or work, use your free time to connect with your family. A heartfelt conversation might even make you emotional. Married life will feel especially blissful today. Remedy: Light Loban incense (dhoop) at home—it can bring positive vibes and harmony to your domestic life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.