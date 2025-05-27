Taurus: You may feel low on energy today, so avoid taking on extra work. It's better to take rest and postpone any non-urgent appointments. You might spend a good amount of money on a party with friends, but your financial situation will remain stable. Don’t waste time feeling sorry for yourself—try to focus on the lessons life is teaching you. Your love life is set to bring something truly wonderful today. At the workplace, your opinions will be heard and respected by everyone. However, a party or gathering at home might take up a lot of your time. On a brighter note, your spouse may surprise you with a special gift today. Remedy: Serving food to saints or holy people is believed to bring good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.