Taurus: Children will fill your evening with joy and laughter. Planning a pleasant dinner will help you bid farewell to the stress of a long, tiring day, while their presence will leave you refreshed and recharged. Today, you may realize the true value of money—prosperity grows when you curb unnecessary spending. However, be cautious, as those close to you might create some personal challenges. Love will give you a beautiful reason to smile, and favourable planetary alignments promise many moments of happiness. With just a little effort, the day could turn into one of the most memorable in your married life. Make sure not to waste your precious time on trivial matters. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you, or wear it around your neck, to enhance family harmony and bliss.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.