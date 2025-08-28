Taurus: Stay cheerful, as better times are on the horizon and you’ll feel a surge of extra energy. Those who have borrowed money may need to repay it today, which could strain your finances. A joyful time with family and friends awaits, but don’t miss the chance to strengthen your love life — it could make this day unforgettable. Convincing your partner to go along with your plans may be a challenge, and disagreements on various issues could put strain on your relationship. Some friends might visit you at home, bringing pleasant moments, but avoid harmful habits like alcohol or smoking, as they won’t serve you well. Remedy: Wear shoes in a reddish shade to boost growth in career and business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.