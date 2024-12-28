Taurus: Control your impulsive and stubborn behaviour, especially at social gatherings, as it might dampen the mood. You could receive money from an unexpected source today, helping to ease financial worries. Later in the day, some surprising good news will bring joy and excitement to your family. Spending sweet moments with your partner, like sharing candyfloss or toffees, is likely on the cards. You might feel disappointed realizing you haven’t spent enough time with family or friends but try to make the most of the day. Your spouse will shower you with compliments and rekindle feelings of admiration for you. Relaxing with loved ones by watching movies and chatting could make your day enjoyable—just put in a little effort to make it happen. Remedy: Keep showpieces or idols made of plaster of Paris in your home to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.