Taurus: Train your mind to welcome positive emotions like love, hope, faith, kindness, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings guide your thoughts, you'll naturally handle any situation with a better outlook. Today is a good time to focus on matters related to land, property, or cultural projects. Visiting relatives may turn out to be more pleasant than expected. Singles might meet someone special, but make sure to know their relationship status before taking things forward. Interestingly, a usually annoying colleague at work might show surprising wisdom today. Before starting a new task or project, consult someone experienced in that area—they can offer helpful advice. Your married life may take a romantic and exciting turn today. Remedy: Add red sandalwood to your bath water to strengthen and stabilize your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.