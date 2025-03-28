Taurus: Keep your aspirations in check to fully enjoy life. Consider practicing yoga, which helps maintain physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, to improve your temperament. Today, you’ll realize the value of money and how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Be mindful of your words, as tensions may arise at home. Romantic thoughts and nostalgic memories will occupy your mind. Take time for self-reflection—if you feel lost in the crowd, evaluating your personality can bring clarity. A unique and unexpected experience may unfold in your married life today. Avoid overworking yourself, as it could lead to mental stress; meditating in the evening can help restore your energy. Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into the water to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm.