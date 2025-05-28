Taurus: Your health will remain good today. Influential people may be willing to fund projects that have a unique or classy touch. Children should stay focused on their studies and start planning for the future. A fun trip is likely, which will refresh your energy and passion. After going through some challenges, you might receive a pleasant surprise at work. Despite your busy schedule, you will manage to spend quality time with your children, which will make you reflect on what you’ve been missing in life. You and your spouse could receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: To improve family relationships, consider gifting yellow or saffron clothes to a teacher, guru, or a respected spiritual person.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.