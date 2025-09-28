Taurus: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be cleared. Extending timely help to someone could save them from misfortune. Love brings unmatched joy, and you are fortunate to experience it. At work, your skills and expertise will help you resolve matters with ease. Children of this sign may spend the whole day playing sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to avoid injuries. On the personal front, you will feel like the richest person in the world as your spouse showers you with love and care. Remedy: Float an empty mud pot with its lid in flowing water to enhance career prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.