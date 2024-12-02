Taurus: Your energy levels will be high today. If you plan to spend time with friends, be mindful of your expenses to avoid financial losses. You'll feel cheerful and may enjoy treating your family and friends. Some might hear wedding bells, while others will find romance lifting their spirits. Anyone trying to hinder your progress at work will face setbacks today. Be cautious about associating with people who might harm your reputation. You'll also rediscover your love for your spouse, deepening your bond. Remedy: To ensure steady financial growth, always treat Kinnars (eunuchs), who are associated with Mercury, with respect and kindness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm.