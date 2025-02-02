Taurus: Today is a day for relaxation and enjoyment. You'll radiate positive energy and start your day with a good mindset. However, your mood may be affected if any of your valuable items are stolen. A disagreement over money matters may arise among family members, so it's important to encourage everyone to be transparent about finances and cash flow. Love will feel deep and meaningful today. At work, your past efforts may be recognized, and this could lead to a potential promotion. Business owners may receive valuable advice from experienced individuals to help grow their businesses. You can also enjoy some quality time with your spouse by taking a break from work. Though you may have small disagreements, these could have a long-term impact on your marriage, so it's essential to avoid letting them escalate. Be cautious about trusting others' words or suggestions. Remedy: For better financial gains, use milk to turn off the gas burner at night.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.