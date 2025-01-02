Taurus: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Business endeavours are likely to bring significant profits, and you might find opportunities to take your business to new heights. Romantic connections and bonding will strengthen, but some disappointments in love might occur. Don’t be disheartened—relationships often require patience and understanding. At work, you need to refine your approach to achieve better results. Failing to do so could create a negative impression on your boss. After a hectic period, those who have been extremely busy will finally get some personal time to relax. However, your spouse might remain preoccupied with their commitments today. Remedy: Wrap any ancestral property, heirloom, or souvenir in yellow fabric and store it in a safe place to enhance your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.