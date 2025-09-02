Taurus: Despite a busy schedule, your health will remain fine. However, don’t take it for granted—remember, caring for life is the truest vow. Those running small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from close ones, which could bring financial benefits. In times of crisis, your family will stand by you and guide you. Observing others who have mastered their skills can teach you important lessons and boost your self-confidence. A romantic candlelight meal with your partner will bring joy. At work, admitting your mistake will work in your favor, but make sure to analyze how you can improve. Apologize to those you may have hurt—mistakes are natural, but only the foolish repeat them. Students might struggle to focus on studies today and may end up wasting time with friends. On the personal front, you will once again realize that the vows of your marriage were true—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: For professional success, feed sweet food items to birds.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.