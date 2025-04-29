Taurus: Don’t rely on fate—take charge of your health, as luck alone won’t help. It's the right time to control your weight and resume exercise to get back in shape. Be cautious of suspicious financial offers. Sharing your worries with family can ease your mind, but holding back due to ego can make things worse. It's important to open up about important matters. There's a strong possibility of starting a new romantic relationship, but be careful not to share personal or confidential details too soon. Collaborate with creative individuals who share your vision. Today, you may finally work on tasks you've long postponed. You and your spouse might spend a lot of money, but the time spent together will be wonderful. Remedy: Drink milk with turmeric to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.