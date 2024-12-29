Taurus: Some family members may annoy you with their envious behaviour, but it’s important to stay calm; losing your temper could worsen the situation. Remember, some things are best endured rather than fought. Real estate investments will prove profitable. A dispute over money may arise within the family, so it’s wise to encourage open and clear discussions about finances. It's a favourable day for romance, but avoid mixing business with personal matters. Engaging in volunteer work today will not only benefit those you help but also boost your self-esteem. Your spouse is in an exceptionally good mood and might surprise you with something special. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7:30 pm