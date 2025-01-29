Taurus: You may engage in sports today to maintain your physical stamina. Your hard work from the past will pay off, bringing blessings and good fortune. A movie night or dinner with your spouse will help you unwind and lift your mood. There’s a chance of love at first sight. A new partnership could prove promising. While you plan to take some personal time, urgent work might disrupt your schedule. However, you will relive beautiful romantic memories with your spouse. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.