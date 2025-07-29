Taurus: Begin your day with some light exercise—it’s a great way to boost your mood and feel better about yourself. Try to make it a daily habit. When it comes to investments, think long-term for better results. Your innocent and cheerful nature could help ease a family issue today. A surprise romantic connection may blossom. Positive changes at work are likely to uplift your spirits. Keep in mind—self-effort brings divine support. Today, you and your spouse may share a heartfelt and deeply romantic conversation. Remedy: For better health, offer sweets or snacks made from yellow chana dal to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.