Taurus: Financial concerns may be a source of stress today. If an investment opportunity catches your interest, take the time to research thoroughly and seek expert advice before committing. Support from friends will be valuable, but outside interference could lead to conflicts. Be mindful of whom you associate with—avoid those who waste your time. Your spouse might be upset over something they heard from others, so handle the situation with patience. While sharing your experiences, resist the urge to exaggerate, as honesty is always the best approach. Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to dogs may contribute to better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.