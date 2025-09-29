Taurus: Take care not to ignore your health today. Promising investment opportunities may come your way, but commit only after carefully evaluating their feasibility. Adopt a generous attitude and cherish quality time with your family. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now. At work, you’ll feel positive, as colleagues appreciate your efforts and your boss acknowledges your progress. Businesspeople are also likely to see good profits. At home, spending time watching a movie or match with siblings can strengthen your bond and bring joy. Remember to surprise your spouse every now and then, as regular gestures of love will make them feel valued and special. Remedy: Wear white clothes daily to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.