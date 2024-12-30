Taurus: A day of sheer enjoyment awaits those planning to step out for fun. Consider seeking advice from family elders on managing finances and savings, and incorporate their suggestions into your daily routine. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home is on the cards. You might find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. If you value time as much as money, take deliberate steps toward realizing your full potential. Avoid jumping to conclusions or taking hasty actions, as they could lead to unnecessary disappointment. On the brighter side, the day promises to be wonderful for your married life—express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Chant the mantra Om Padmaputraaya Vidmahe Amruteshaaya Dheemahi Tanno Ketuhu Prachodayaat 11 times to enhance business or work-related prospects.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm.