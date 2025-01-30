Taurus: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to actively participate in sports competitions. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today. This is also a favourable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their confidence. Be cautious in your romantic life, as there is a possibility of betrayal by your partner. Avoid assuming you can handle important tasks alone—seeking help will be beneficial. If you plan to spend time at the park, be mindful, as a disagreement with a stranger could dampen your mood. Concerns over your spouse’s health may cause stress today. Remedy: Reciting Vishnu Chalisa or singing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu can bring harmony and happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.