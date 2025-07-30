Taurus: Avoid self-medication today, as it could lead to drug dependency. Businesspeople might face losses and may also need to invest more to boost their ventures. Focus on the needs of others, but avoid being overly indulgent with children, as it may backfire. A unique romantic experience could unfold. Those in writing or media professions may receive notable recognition. Use your free time to play a game, but stay cautious—there is a chance of a mishap, so remain alert. On the bright side, a tough phase in your married life is likely to end, bringing renewed joy. Remedy: For better health, try using copper or gold spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.