Taurus: Don’t rely on fate—take charge of your health, as luck is often a lazy goddess. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables and bags, as there’s a risk of theft. Make sure your purse is kept in a secure place today. Things at home may not feel entirely smooth, so expect a few bumps on the family front. The thought of meeting an old friend after a long time will surely get your heart racing, like a rolling stone. Your creative and artistic talents will shine today, attracting praise and bringing unexpected rewards. Take time to reflect on and work on your personal shortcomings. And remember, your spouse is truly your angel—don’t just take our word for it, observe and feel it today.

Remedy: Lead a balanced, healthy life by donating green fabric and bangles to eunuchs. They are ruled by Mercury, and showing kindness to this marginalized group will help reduce the negative effects of Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.