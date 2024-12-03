Taurus: Today, you'll relish some leisure time. However, working professionals may find themselves short on funds due to past unnecessary expenses. Your energetic mood will inspire you to organize events or host a gathering for friends and family. Your love life might take a significant turn as your partner brings up the topic of marriage. Be sure to carefully evaluate all aspects before making any decisions. Work-life will be smooth, and you'll remain in a cheerful mood throughout the day. You may plan to start something new during your free time, but this task might consume all your attention, leaving little room for anything else. By the end of the day, you'll truly appreciate having a wonderful life partner. Remedy: Donate black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a place of worship. This will help strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.