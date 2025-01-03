Taurus: Engaging in sports today will help you maintain your physical stamina. Investing in real estate could prove profitable. Enjoy quality time with friends, but be cautious while driving. Love is in the air, and you may experience its sweet moments today. Take some time to reflect on yourself and understand your inner feelings better. If you feel overwhelmed or lost, pause and evaluate your thoughts and personality. An emotional and heartfelt eye-to-eye conversation with your spouse is on the cards, deepening your bond. The day also promises fun-filled activities like watching movies, partying, and hanging out with friends. Remedy: Practice yoga and meditation with your family members to build stronger relationships.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.