Taurus: Avoid any illegal activities like tax evasion, as it could lead to serious trouble today. Spend quality time with your family and show them you care—don’t give them a reason to feel neglected. A sudden romantic encounter could brighten your mood. Your efforts and dedication at work are likely to bring great results today. To make the most of your free time, take a break from the crowd and do something you truly enjoy. This will help bring positive changes to your life. The day will feel like spring, full of love and romance, especially between you and your life partner. Remedy: Wearing red clothes more often can be good for your health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.