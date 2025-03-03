Taurus: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remember that the right actions and thoughts today will bring much-needed relief. Financial improvements will make it easier for you to purchase essential items. Children may disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor activities than their career planning. Romantic efforts might not yield the desired results, but some will see progress in their professional life. While taking care of your family's needs, you often neglect yourself. However, today, you'll find time to relax and explore a new hobby. A surprise from a relative may disrupt your plans but could bring unexpected moments. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.