Taurus: Don't worry about your health today; those around you will boost your morale and spirits. Your financial situation improves as delayed payments are finally recovered. However, dealing with children might be challenging—use love and patience to keep them engaged and avoid unnecessary stress. Remember, love fosters more love. Avoid any inappropriate behavior today. Attending trade shows and seminars could help strengthen your business connections. It's wise to distance yourself from people who aren't right for you and are wasting your time. Be cautious, as a stranger could cause tension between you and your partner. Remedy: Feeding black-and-white cows will help energize and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 5 pm.