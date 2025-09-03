Taurus: Expectant mothers need to take special care today. You may feel like travelling and spending money, but later you could regret it. Some issues with family members may arise, but don’t let them disturb your peace of mind. Matters of love might bring emotional pain. There is also a chance of problems with servants, colleagues, or co-workers. Before starting any new task or project, it’s wise to consult experienced people for guidance. If possible, meet them today and seek their advice. On a positive note, you will enjoy a calm and relaxed time with your spouse. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black ones, for harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.