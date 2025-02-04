Taurus: A spiritual person’s blessings will bring you peace of mind today. You won’t have to spend your own money, as an elder in the family may offer financial support. Your family will hold a special place in your heart. Stay positive and face any challenges in love with courage. This is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. If you go shopping today, you may find a beautiful outfit for yourself. Someone might show excessive interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Remedy: To enhance positivity in your love life, eat sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm.